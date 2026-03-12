  1. Residential Customers
"He is a man of honor" Marcel Reif redeems his betting debts in the blue Sport Studio

Patrick Lämmle

12.3.2026

Betting debts are debts of honor, and of course Marcel Reif knows that. And so Marcel Reif's outfit on Wednesday evening makes people smile.

12.03.2026, 10:23

Two weeks ago, Marcel Reif said that he would come to the blue Sport Studio in a Bodø/Glimt shirt if the Norwegians knocked Inter Milan out of the Champions League. Despite the 3:1 win in the first leg, Reif does not believe the team can reach the round of 16.

"Without apology"Inter are taken apart by the Italian press after their CL defeat

A major miscalculation by the legendary commentator. Bodø/Glimt won the second leg at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium 2:1 and went on to win by a commanding 5:2 aggregate score. And so Marcel Reif redeems his betting debt on Wednesday evening. Or as Roman Kilchsperger puts it: "He's a man of honor!"

Bodø/Glimt with one foot in the quarter-finals

And the journey is not over yet, as the Norwegians have to eliminate Sporting Lisbon on their way to the quarter-finals, and thus not a European heavyweight. The Portuguese may have finished the league phase in seventh place, but there are still a number of teams that can be rated significantly higher. Bodø/Glimt definitely won the first leg of the round of 16 3:0. Their opponents in the quarter-finals would be Arsenal or Leverkusen. The two teams drew 1-1 in the first leg.

