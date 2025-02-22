After 9 years, Antonio Marchesano is turning his back on FC Zurich and joining league rivals Yverdon. Before his reunion with the club close to his heart, he talks about his departure in an interview with blue Sport.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Antonio Marchesano returns to the Letzigrund on Saturday as a guest and will face FC Zurich with Yverdon, where he spent almost nine years of his career.

Ahead of the reunion with the club close to his heart, Marchesano talks to blue Sport about the reasons for his move and the moving farewell from the FCZ fans.

The club legend can also imagine a return after the end of his career: "I'm doing the coaching course. That's a path I want to leave open." Show more

"I've been thinking about this game since I moved to Yverdon. I've put a cross in my calendar for February 22. It will certainly be very emotional for me," admits Antonio Marchesano in an exclusive interview with blue Sport. On Saturday, he will return to the Letzigrund as an opponent, where he has played for his favorite club for the past nine years and left his mark.

In an interview with blue Sport, the FCZ legend talks about the reasons for his departure from the club close to his heart, the moving farewell from the fans and his new role at Yverdon.

Antonio Marchesano on ...

... the reasons for his move

There were many factors. But the coach wasn't one of them, I had a very good relationship with him. I discussed it with my family for a long time about what was best for me and for us. One reason is footballing. FC Zurich is going down a path with younger players. I don't know if I was in the plan for the future.

Another reason was the contract situation. My contract would have expired this summer. There would have been an option, but you never know. At that moment, Yverdon came in, aggressive and direct. They offered me an interesting contract. And at my age, you have to look at everything. I think it was the best decision on and off the pitch.

... other interested clubs

There were no other clubs. I don't think anyone expected me to make a switch at that moment. Yverdon asked. It happened quickly, in two or three days. And suddenly I was here in Yverdon.

... the reaction of FC Zurich

I don't think they necessarily wanted to let me go. But we talked together about the future and whether they would be prepared to plan with me for longer. Because I feel fit and have in mind that I will play for a few more years.

... the farewell from the FCZ fans in the Volkshaus

I was surprised too. They called me and said I absolutely had to come here. Then I went there, then came this surprise. I had no words. I didn't expect anything like that, it was very emotional for me. It shows me that I have given them something over these nine years. I can't believe what they've given me back. (...) I was very touched by that. It is not a matter of course that something like this is done. I will be grateful for it for the rest of my life.

... the new task at Yverdon

Our goal is to stay in the league. And that as quickly as possible. I know the situation I've found myself in. Different goals, different infrastructure - but I'm fully motivated. I was born in Bellinzona, where you also have such infrastructures and goals. It's a bit like coming back home.

... the end of his career

It's difficult to say. If I have to answer now, I'll say that I'll play on for another three or four years. I feel really great and I can adapt my body better with my experience. If it continues like this, why not another three or four years?

... a possible return to FCZ after my career

I'm doing the coaching course. That's a path I want to leave open. It would be nice for me to return to Zurich. It's my second home, nine years there, you don't forget that. FCZ is and will remain a part of my life. If I stay in football after my career, it would be nice to come back to Zurich.

