Antonio Marchesano confidently converts a penalty against former teammate Yanick Brecher in the reunion with FC Zurich. After the final whistle, the goalscorer admits that the two of them were still talking before the duel.

However, Marchesano can distinguish himself as a goalscorer because he wins the penalty duel with former team-mate Yanick Brecher. "I already decided on Wednesday or Thursday where I was going to shoot," said Marchesano in an interview with blue Sport.

The penalty duel is also a special situation for Brecher. "I assumed that he expected me to think he was changing the corner. Relatively complicated, but unfortunately it didn't work out for me," said the FCZ goalie. Show more

After his surprising departure from FC Zurich, Antonio Marchesano returns to the Letzigrund for the first time on Saturday. With Yverdon, he wants to give his former club a leg up - and promptly scores a goal against his favorite club.

Marchesano gratefully accepted the invitation from FCZ defender Chouiar, who unnecessarily pulled Yverdon's Baradj off his feet in the penalty area, and converted the penalty with ease - even if it was a special challenge against former team-mate Yanick Brecher.

"I spoke to Antonio (Marchesano) on the phone on Thursday about this exact situation and we both had to laugh. There have been a few mind games in the last few days," says Brecher when asked about the penalty duel. The FCZ goalie explains: "Of course I know where his strong corner is. I assumed that he expected me to think that he would change the corner. Relatively complicated, but unfortunately it didn't work out for me."

Marchesano: "Was nervous all week"

Marchesano says: "I already decided on Wednesday or Thursday where I was going to shoot. Because Yanick (Brecher) knows me well. He once held a penalty from me in training and said that he understood me," says the 34-year-old with a grin.

In any case, the reunion with his former team-mates is very special for Marchesano. "I was nervous all week. I haven't felt that way before a game for a long time. I even dreamt about situations," said the 34-year-old, who is happy with his goal but not with the result: "If we're more efficient, we'll take home one or even three points."

But FCZ kept the three points in Zurich - and Brecher can cope well with the lost duel against Marchesano: "It's okay that he was able to score today. I'm glad we were able to keep the three points."

