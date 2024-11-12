Professional footballer Marco Reus and model Scarlett Gartmann have been married since 2019 and have two children together. Imago

Former BVB star Marco Reus and his wife experienced a turbulent house hunt in Los Angeles that almost led them to a house with a criminal past.

In August, Marco Reus, the former Borussia Dortmund international, moved to Major League Soccer with LA Galaxy. Together with his wife, he began looking for a new home in Los Angeles. After numerous viewings, they chose a house that quickly became a nightmare, as "eurosport.de" writes with reference to the "Paul Ripke Podcast".

Drug dealers, money launderers and a murder

During the viewing, they were warned by the neighbors that it was the only "horror house" in the area. Visible damage such as a kicked-in garage door and broken windows did not bode well. But the stories they heard were even more disturbing.

One neighbor reported that the previous tenant had been a drug dealer and that the FBI had already investigated the house several times. "Someone was even murdered outside the house, and then five men moved in who were laundering money," Marco Reus said. His wife Scarlett added that twelve FBI agents had recently stormed the house and arrested the residents.

In light of this disturbing information, the couple decided not to rent the house. Instead, they found a new home in Newport, about a 40-minute drive from Reus' new place of work.

Things are going well in sport

Marco Reus reached the play-off quarter-finals with Los Angeles Galaxy. Reus himself came on as a substitute with around 25 minutes remaining in both the 5:0 home win and the 4:1 away win against the Colorado Rapids in the round of 16, but failed to score. LA Galaxy will face Minnesota United in the quarter-finals. By contrast, the season is already over for Lionel Messi, who was eliminated in the first play-off round after a strong qualifying campaign with Inter Miami.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.