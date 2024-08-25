Marco Reus has a good laugh on his debut for LA Galaxy. Keystone

First game, first goal: After his move to the USA, Marco Reus celebrates a dream debut with Los Angeles Galaxy.

After coming on as a substitute in the 62nd minute, the former Dortmund player set up Riqui Puig to make it 1-0 and then scored himself to make it 2-0 against Atlanta United.

Reus, who signed a contract until the end of 2026 two weeks ago, celebrated his first goal in the shirt of the former club of David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a symbolic gesture for the west coast city: he formed the letters L and A with both hands.

