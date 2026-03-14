Scarlett Gartmann and Marco Reus already have two children together. Imago

Scarlett Gartmann, the pregnant wife of German football star Marco Reus, reports from hospital after a riding accident. The good news: she and her baby are doing well.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Scarlett Gartmann, the pregnant wife of footballer Marco Reus, lost consciousness in a riding accident.

The 32-year-old gave the all-clear after the accident. She had a check-up at the hospital and both she and her baby are doing well.

Gartmann has been married to Reus since 2019. They already have two daughters together. Show more

"Two days ago, I fell heavily from my horse while mounting. And to be honest, I still can't say exactly how it happened," Gartmann wrote on Instagram. Her horse has "never made a wrong step" and is always very calm. She probably "got stuck somewhere stupid", the 32-year-old speculates and explains: "I was immediately unconscious and can't even remember the moment."

Luck in misfortune

"But what really counts in the end: The baby and I are fine." She went to hospital straight after the accident and had a check-up. A few bruises and abrasions, that was all. "Nevertheless, I decided to take a break from riding during my pregnancy. Not forever, but for now. Safety simply comes first - for my baby and for me."

She finds it incredibly difficult, as riding is more than just a hobby for her. "It's part of my life." However, the ambitious dressage rider, who is also a successful model and influencer, says she will get back in the saddle after her pregnancy.

Gartmann has been married to football star Marco Reus since 2019. They already have two daughters together. The 48-time former German international has been playing for Los Angeles Galaxy in the US league since August 2024. In his first season with Galaxy, he won the title outright, something he had never achieved in his twelve years with Borussia Dortmund. His contract runs until December 2027.

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