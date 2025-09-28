Marco Schneuwly cuts the rough diamonds of Lucerne - Gallery Marco Schneuwly has been talent manager at FC Lucerne for five years Image: Keystone In an interview with Keystone-SDA, the 40-year-old gives an insight into his work Image: Keystone No other club has relied so consistently on players from its own youth ranks in recent years as FC Luzern - pictured here are Tyron Owusu (left) and Lars Villiger Image: Keystone Under coach Mario Frick, 20 players from the club's own youth ranks made their debut in the 1st team Image: Keystone Lucas Ferreira is the latest discovery Image: Keystone Marco Schneuwly cuts the rough diamonds of Lucerne - Gallery Marco Schneuwly has been talent manager at FC Lucerne for five years Image: Keystone In an interview with Keystone-SDA, the 40-year-old gives an insight into his work Image: Keystone No other club has relied so consistently on players from its own youth ranks in recent years as FC Luzern - pictured here are Tyron Owusu (left) and Lars Villiger Image: Keystone Under coach Mario Frick, 20 players from the club's own youth ranks made their debut in the 1st team Image: Keystone Lucas Ferreira is the latest discovery Image: Keystone

No other club in the Super League relies as much on its own young talent as FC Luzern. Talent manager Marco Schneuwly is one of the people responsible for the club's ability to make the transition to the pros.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It's drizzling on this cool Tuesday afternoon. Between the golden struts of the arena on Lucerne's Allmend stands someone who used to be in the spotlight, but who has become quieter since his retirement five years ago: Marco Schneuwly, one of the most successful strikers in Super League history with 103 goals in 330 games. Today, he is talent manager at Lucerne and the focus is on his protégés.

This was also the case last weekend at the Maladière. In the 6-0 win in the 2nd Cup round against the amateurs of Bosna Neuchâtel, three players from the club's own youth squad scored - Lars Villiger, Lucas Ferreira and Ruben Dantas Fernandes. Schneuwly's work is bearing fruit - even if the former striker would never put it that way. "I see myself as part of the whole. Many departments contribute to our success." The most important piece of the puzzle, apart from the players themselves, is the 1st team staff. "Do they focus on young talent? Do they give the youngsters a chance? Do they stick with them, even when things aren't going so well? It's crucial that the first-team coach uses the young players and that the staff develops the players."

Sustainable work

Under Mario Frick, who has been Lucerne's head coach for almost four years, 20 players from the club's own youth ranks have made their Super League debut. The fact that the 51-year-old from Liechtenstein not only likes to throw talented players in at the deep end, but also places his long-term trust in them, is impressively underlined by the Young Talent Trophy introduced by the Swiss Football League two years ago. The trophy evaluates the playing time of players who are still eligible to play for the U21s and hold a Swiss passport.

The Central Swiss team clearly came out on top both in the 2023/24 season and a year later, with over 14,000 minutes played in both seasons and a lead of more than 10,000 minutes over runners-up Grasshoppers and Lausanne-Sport.

Time is the magic formula

You can only rely on young players if their quality is right. In Lucerne, however, they take a different approach. "We can't scout and develop players as brutally, as narrow-mindedly as big clubs from abroad," says Schneuwly. "We have to find our way with the conditions we have and get the best out of them." There are too few top players in Switzerland for us to be able to afford to pick out only the fastest, biggest and most technically skilled talents. "That's why it's important that we take as many as possible with us and give them time."

Sometimes it is difficult to recognize the development immediately, says Schneuwly. This was the case with Luca Jaquez, for example, who is now under contract with VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. In the U17s, and even in the U18s, he was very slight and still played in midfield. "At the time, there was little to suggest that he would soon be transferred to the Bundesliga as a central defender." Time and again, we hear that players fail at certain clubs in the youth ranks but make the breakthrough elsewhere. This is exactly what the FCL wants to avoid. His five years as a talent manager have taught him to take a more holistic view, says Schneuwly.

An exceptional vintage

There have always been talented players in Lucerne who have made the leap into the first team: David Zibung, Fabian Lustenberger, Pirmin Schwegler, Ruben Vargas. But for so many players to open the door to the first team at the same time is extraordinary. There were seven players from the 2003 intake alone, including Jaquez, goalkeeper Pascal Loretz and striker Lars Villiger. "That was a year with an extraordinary amount of talent," admits Schneuwly, "but in the end, talent is just one of many pieces of the puzzle that have to fit together for a professional career. Because football can only be planned to a certain extent. You also need luck. The right coach at the right time. No serious injury. The right decisions."

Schneuwly supports and advises the young players, from the U19s to the U21s to the first team. "I have a different point of access to the talents than the coaches who are responsible for the whole team. The players have a different connection to me." Schneuwly is always present on the training pitch, giving the players tips. On the other hand, he defines development goals with his protégés and takes care of administrative matters, coordinates and ensures that the talented players are able to juggle school, training and apprenticeships. "As a club, you have a social responsibility in this respect," says Schneuwly. "Because only very few make it as professionals."

Different paths

One player who has made the leap to the big European stage is Ardon Jashari. In the summer of 2024, arguably Lucerne's greatest talent of recent years moved to Brugge in Belgium. One year later, the midfielder is already under contract with international club AC Milan. "It worked out perfectly at Ardon," says Schneuwly. It remains to be seen what direction Sascha Britschgi's career will take. After just three Super League games, the 19-year-old full-back moved to Serie A side Parma, where he watched his team's first three games from the bench. On Wednesday, he scored his first goal in his first appearance in the cup against Spezia.

"It's not up to me to decide when a player should take the next step in his career," says Schneuwly, "but rather the environment, consisting of family, advisors and the player himself". Even if he would like to see players first establish themselves in the Super League before taking the step abroad, he can understand every player who wants to seize the opportunity. "Maybe it only comes once," says Schneuwly, adding: "The important thing is that you stand behind your decision with full conviction. Stay with full conviction or leave with full conviction."

His protégés will perform with full conviction on Sunday at St. Jakob-Park in Basel. The day before, the U21s did the same. The FCL won the midfield duel in the Promotion League against Kreuzlingen 3:0. Away from the TV cameras. Schneuwly no longer needs the flurry of flashbulbs. He prefers to let his polished diamonds in the rough shine in it.