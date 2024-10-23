Despite leading 2:0 at the break, Dortmund lose 2:5 against Real Madrid. blue Sport expert Marco Streller criticizes BVB coach Nuri Sahin for his substitutions after the mega defeat.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dortmund lose 2:5 in Madrid despite leading 2:0 at the break.

blue Sport expert Marco Streller is harsh on coach Nuri Sahin after the mega defeat.

The BVB coach sent out the wrong signals with his substitutions. "That's a bad sign." Show more

Dortmund led 2-0 at the break against Real Madrid thanks to ice-cold chance-taking, a pinch of luck and a strong Gregor Kobel between the posts. But the second half saw a total collapse, with Dortmund conceding five goals in a Champions League match for the first time ever - and in one half to boot. The pitiful Gregor Kobel in the BVB goal was powerless to stop the goals and after this debacle, nobody was talking about the saves he had previously made.

For Marco Streller, BVB coach Nuri Sahin bears the main blame for this debacle. He had sent out the wrong signals with his changes. In the 55th minute, Sahin took winger Jamie Gittens, scorer of the 2-0 goal, out of the game and brought on central defender Waldemar Anton in his place. Five minutes later, Antonio Rüdiger nods home to make it 1-2, and less than two minutes later Vinicius Junior makes it 2-2.

In response to this double strike, Sahin decided to make further changes to stabilize the defence in order to somehow salvage the draw. He brought on Pascal Gross for the 1:0 goalscorer Donyell Malen, and a few minutes later he also sent on Emre Can and Maximilian Beier. The plan did not work, on the contrary. After all these changes, BVB collapsed completely and conceded three more goals.

Marco Streller: "That's a bad sign"

blue Sport expert Marco Streller can't understand the changes: "It just shows the coach's anxious attitude and that naturally spills over into the team. Real put the pressure on in the second half, but you have to put up with that. My God, what do you expect? Not to concede any chances in Madrid? That's not possible!"

Gittens and Malen repeatedly relieved the pressure thanks to their speed. "And then both of them are taken off who have pace. There was no one left on the pitch who had pace at Dortmund. That was a sign from the outside: 'Hey, we're going to stonewall now'. And it went on for more than half an hour and then the goal came five minutes later. And then, yes..." Streller shakes his head and says: "That's a bad sign."