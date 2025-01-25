Man City have had a season to forget so far, which is why the squad is being revamped these days. Manuel Akanji, for example, will have two new rivals in defense. Will the national team star soon be on the bench?

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manchester City are not getting up to speed this season and are in danger of missing out on various goals.

Perhaps also due to the ongoing results crisis, Man City are opening their purse strings and signing new players, including two central defenders.

Will Manuel Akanji soon be a reserve? Marco Streller doesn't think so.

The blue Sport expert also comments on coach Pep Guardiola, who he believes is still firmly in the saddle. Show more

A year or two ago, that would never have happened to Manchester City. It's a sentence you hear more than once from blue Sport experts Marco Streller and Pascal Zuberbühler in the Champions League studio on Wednesday evening.

What happened? The Skyblues take a 2-0 lead in Paris with goals in the 50th and 53rd minute and seem to have bagged the all-important away win in the Champions League. Seven minutes later, however, the score was already 2:2 and in the end PSG won 4:2. Yes, that would never have happened to Man City under Pep Guardiola in recent years. This can also be backed up with a few figures.

ManCity and the numbers of horror

Manchester City have been winless in four Champions League games (1 draw, 3 defeats). The last time this happened was in 2018, when City suffered four consecutive defeats between March and September. Back then, City lost the second leg of the round of 16 tie against Basel 1-2 (first leg 4-0) and then lost to Liverpool in the quarter-finals (0-3, 1-2). The following season, City started the group stage with a 2-1 defeat against Lyon, but then got going and only lost to Tottenham in the quarter-finals due to the away goals rule that was still in force at the time.

In the 38 games before the current slump, City had only lost three games, the same number as in the last four games. As far as the home record is concerned, things look particularly bleak. City have lost all of their last three home games - the last time such a run occurred was between November 2011 and December 2012, when they lost four in a row under Roberto Mancini.

The late goals conceded are also a new phenomenon. Against PSG, City conceded two goals after the final quarter of an hour (78' and 90'+3'). In total, Pep Guardiola's team have already conceded five goals in the last 15 minutes of a game in the current Champions League campaign - only Dinamo Zagreb have conceded more, namely six.

Man City react on the transfer market

Manchester City are not only lagging behind their own expectations in the Champions League, but also in the league. After 22 rounds, the reigning champions are only in fifth place, the gap to leaders Liverpool is already 12 points - and it could even grow to 15, as the Reds still have a game to make up against Everton from round 15.

Nobody can really explain this slump. Of course, Rodri, an important player, is out. But will the whole house of cards collapse as a result? At least that is unlikely to happen, because even without the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, City are teeming with top-class players. After all, they hardly lost any key players last summer.

Proudly injured, City reacted as only a club of City's stature can. Erling Haaland was immediately given a contract until 2034 so that no one would even think of getting rid of the superstar. To provide even more alternatives in attack, City also brought in 25-year-old Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt. The 35-time Egypt international is worth 75 million euros to the English club.

But the defense is also being upgraded, so that the previously undisputed Manuel Akanji will have even more competition in the future. The 20-year-old Uzbek Abdukodir Khusanov is coming from Lens for 40 million euros, while 19-year-old Brazilian Vitor Reis is being signed from Palmeiras for 37 million. Should Akanji be worried?

"No, I don't think so," says Marco Streller. "I think he was one of the best central defenders in the world last year. And now he's just not quite as assured as he was last year." But that applies to the whole team. "But Manu is experienced enough to get out there. And he plays in one of the best teams, where the competition is always very, very tough. And that was an investment in the future with these players, so Manu will remain relaxed. But a bit of pressure is good for him."

How many more times can Pep Guardiola lose?

Not many coaches of a top club would survive such a period of weakness these days. But can you sack a coach as successful as Pep Guardiola? Or would he have to throw in the towel himself? Find out what Marco Streller thinks in the video below.