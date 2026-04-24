Union coach Marie-Louise Eta gestures. Picture: Keystone

Coach Marie-Louise Eta is unable to stop Union Berlin's winless streak at the second attempt. The Ironmen remain in the relegation battle.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Union Berlin lost 1:3 away at Leipzig on Friday evening, meaning that the Berliners have been waiting five games for a win. Leipzig, on the other hand, remain clearly on course for the top flight with their fifth win in a row.

Max Finkgräfe (22nd minute) took the lead in front of 47,800 spectators, Romulo (25th) immediately added to his tally. After the changeover, Ridle Baku (63) also scored for Leipzig. Danilho Doekhi at least managed to score the equalizer in the 78th minute.