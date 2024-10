Mario Balotelli has returned to his homeland Keystone

Mario Balotelli, who has been without a club since July, is back in Serie A. The unpredictable 34-year-old striker has signed a contract with 18th-placed Genoa, the club has announced.

SDA

According to national media, the deal is valid until the end of the season. Balotelli, runner-up at the 2012 European Championships with Italy, last played for Brescia in Serie A in the 2019/20 season. He was with FC Sion from the end of August 2022 to mid-September 2023.

SDA