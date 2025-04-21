Mario Eggimann has been given a new role in Karlsruhe. imago

Mario Eggimann is to become the new Managing Director of Sport at Karlsruher SC. The advisory board voted unanimously in favor of the Swiss, who was previously vice president of the German second division club.

Jan Arnet

"We are very pleased that we have been able to appoint Mario Eggimann to this important position. In the course of the process, which Eggimann led for us, it became clear to us that he was the best solution," KSC president Holger Siegmund-Schultze was quoted as saying in a statement. The previous head of sport Sebastian Freis will be released.

Eggimann, who is relinquishing his positions as vice-president and advisory board member with his new role at KSC, is looking forward to his new task: "My first task will be to push ahead with squad planning. I am convinced that we are in a good position overall, but we now want to take the next step together in our development in all areas."

Karlsruhe are currently in 9th place in the Bundesliga 2 and are five points off the relegation places with four matchdays remaining. Eggimann is considered a cult player at KSC. He played 176 games for the club from 2002 to 2008 and was captain in 2007 when Karlsruhe returned to the Bundesliga. He played ten international matches for Switzerland.