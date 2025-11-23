For the second time in a row, FC Luzern failed to come away victorious after holding a 2-0 lead. In an interview with blue Sport, coach Mario Frick speaks plainly in a 2-2 draw against Servette.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Luzern is in a form crisis. They have only won one of their last seven Super League games.

After losing another 2-0 lead against Servette, coach Mario Frick complained: "It's a mental problem. We were totally under stress with the ball. That paralyzes you."

The FCL coach is annoyed about the poor points haul from the last few games and is now demanding a win from his team against Winterthur next Saturday. Show more

Before the international break, FC Luzern squandered a 2-0 lead in Zurich and ended up losing 3-2. Two weeks later, FCL repeated the mishap, but at least managed to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw against Servette.

After the game, Lucerne coach Mario Frick is understandably annoyed: "And every week the groundhog greets the groundhog," the 51-year-old tries to be sarcastic, but then clarifies: "We came out of the break very badly, even though we had set ourselves so many goals. You simply have to win games like this."

His team was the more dangerous side in the first half, but then Servette switched to a back three and played 3-4-1-2. "We completely lost the plot," said Frick angrily. "It's a mental problem. We were totally under stress with the ball. That paralyzes you."

Frick's annoyance about missed points: "It's just annoying"

During the break, they told themselves to play on their own corner and look for the 3-0. "But then we just ran after the ball. Once we won it, we immediately gave it away again. So you have to say it's a deserved draw because they dominated us so much in the second half."

The Central Swiss side have just one win from their last seven Super League games and FCL have slipped to seventh place in the table ahead of Sunday's matches. "That's frustrating for us once again. We've scored ten goals in the last four games, but only picked up four points. That's just annoying. We've given away a lot of points and that's why we're where we are in the table," said Frick.

The Luzern coach's conclusion ahead of the Winterthur game next Saturday is therefore crystal clear: "Everyone expects a win. They are a nasty opponent, but we simply have to win this game now."