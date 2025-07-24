blue Sport visited FC Luzern during pre-season preparations and spoke to coach Mario Frick. The Central Swiss club continues to focus on its young players.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you It's finally starting again. The Super League starts on Friday, July 25. The match between FC Zurich and FC Sion can be watched on free TV on blue Zoom from 8 pm.

FC Luzern is preparing for the upcoming season, which starts for the club on July 26 against Grasshoppers.

Coach Mario Frick talks about the pre-season preparations on blue Sport. Like last season, FCL is relying on young talent.

FC Luzern went to the Allgäu for its training camp (July 5 to 13). The main focus was of course on "team building", as coach Mario Frick emphasized in an interview with blue Sport. In terms of content, "strategic and tactical things" were on the agenda.

"This is particularly important for the new and young players in order to inculcate offensive processes," explains Frick. The Central Swiss team is once again starting with a very young team. "That's the philosophy of our club," says Frick.

With Nicky Beloko, Thibault Klidjé, Sofyan Chader, Donat Rrudhani and Aleksandar Stanković, several key players have left the club. "We're trying to replace them. Either with our own youngsters or from outside. We would like to bring in one or two players (to date, FCL has signed defender Adrian Bajrami, midfielder Demir Xhemalija and attacking players Matteo di Giusto and Julian von Moos - editor's note). But the focus is clearly on our young players," says Frick.

The options for transfers are limited: "I've been here for almost four years now, I know the financial situation. We make the best of it, we try to develop the youngsters," explains the 50-year-old, adding: "Last season showed that it works."

"The pressure was too much"

Lucerne reached the Championship Group, but missed out on the chance to play in Europe after a negative series. The disappointment in central Switzerland was correspondingly great.

"That's probably down to the many young players, because the pressure was too high in the last five games," believes Frick. "But we want to pick up where we left off and surprise again, simply be unpleasant for every opponent," summarizes the Liechtenstein native.

FC Luzern start the season on Saturday, July 26 away against GC.