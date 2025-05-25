FC Luzern picked up just one point in the Championship Group and missed out on the European Cup places in sixth place. In an interview with blue Sport, Mario Frick is nevertheless satisfied and talks about his future.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In sixth place and with just one point from five Championship Group games, Lucerne miss out on the European Cup places.

Mario Frick is nevertheless satisfied with the season: "We totally surprised the league. We were able to deliver spectacular games. We overperformed for a long time in this championship."

As for his future, he says: "At the moment, there's a good chance I'll stay for another season." Show more

On Saturday evening, the FCL only got a trellis at the FCB champions' gala and went down 4-0 - a good end to the season looks different. "The air was out after the 0:1", analyzed coach Mario Frick shortly after the game.

It was the fourth defeat in the fifth game of the Championship Group and the draw against Lausanne was not enough for Lucerne to secure a place in the European Cup: "It hurts brutally that we didn't make it into Europe."

"I can handle defeats well"

Frick knows which moment in the last five games of the season was decisive: "If Dorn makes it 2:1 in Bern or we get at least a point there, we're right in the mix. I think Itten's goal in stoppage time was the crux of this season."

Nevertheless, the FCL coach is satisfied with the sixth place he achieved with a very young and partly inexperienced squad: "We totally surprised the league. We were able to deliver spectacular games. We overperformed for a long time in this championship."

The Liechtenstein native will be preoccupied for a while with the missed European goal, although he can deal with defeats well: "We were already relegated with Vaduz, but after two weeks it was good again. As soon as the new season starts, that will be a thing of the past."

Will Frick move on or stay in Lucerne?

Keyword new season: Will Mario Frick stay at FC Luzern or will he be drawn abroad? "I have to digest today first. Then I'll certainly get in touch with my advisor tomorrow," he said on Saturday evening after the game in Basel.

He still has a contract for next season and for an early departure, "the project has to be so much better than in Lucerne". For Frick, FCL has become an affair of the heart: "I have a blue and white heart. At the moment, there's a good chance I'll stay for another season."

The explosive aspect of this statement: FCL sporting director Remo Meyer told blue Sport a few weeks ago that the club did not want to enter the final year of Frick's contract. The next few weeks will therefore show whether Frick will leave Central Switzerland this summer or even sign a new contract with them.

