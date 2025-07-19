Marion Daube at the press conference on Saturday morning. Keystone

The day after the quarter-final exit against Spain at the home European Championship, Marion Daube, Director of Women's Football, is reserved when asked about the future of Pia Sundhage.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team is eliminated from the home European Championship on Friday evening after a heroic fight against a superior Spain.

Pride, gratitude and also a certain disappointment are the prevailing feelings among Marion Daube (Director of Women's Football), national team coach Pia Sundhage and SFA President Dominique Blanc.

Despite having a contract until the end of the year, the question arises as to whether Pia Sundhage will remain coach of the national team. Show more

The day after the defeat against Spain, there is a special atmosphere at the final press conference with national team coach Pia Sundhage, SFA President Dominique Blanc and Marion Daube, Director of Women's Football. It is a mixture of gratitude for what they have experienced and a pinch of disappointment at missing out on the really big coup at the home European Championships.

Pia Sundhage says: "I'm still a bit tired, but I slept well. I'm happy with what we've achieved in the last year and a half." Of course, she would have liked to have gone further on the journey, "but I'll be happy in a few days' time".

In sporting terms, the national team has achieved the minimum goal. No more, no less. But it's about more than just the bare results. The emotions her team was able to experience: Priceless. The way the fans stood behind the Swiss national team like a wall, all the fan marches, the support in the stadiums, that moved everyone deeply.

The question of Pia Sundhage's future remains. She will stay in Switzerland until the end of the tournament and watch the games. After that, she wants to clear her head in Sweden. But what comes next? Does she want to remain coach of the national team or will the journey end with the quarter-final exit? She first has to process all the impressions. The fact is that she still has a contract until the end of the year.

Marion Daube, Director of Women's Football, is cautious when asked about the coaching question: "We're taking our time to let all the impressions sink in. Everything is open in all directions."