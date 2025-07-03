  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Goal conceded from a corner kick Marisa Wunderlin, does Livia Peng have to take the 1:1 on her head?

Patrick Lämmle

3.7.2025

In the 54th minute, Ada Hegerberg climbs highest after a corner and nods in from three meters to make it 1:1. Of course, goalkeeper Livia Peng is the center of attention for this goal. Does she have to keep it?

03.07.2025, 17:42

03.07.2025, 18:27

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Switzerland lose 2-1 to Norway in their European Championship opener.
  • The equalizer raises the question: Could Livia Peng have prevented it? Marisa Wunderlin and Johan Djourou analyze the goal in the football talk Heimspiel.
Show more

"We knew that Norway are always dangerous from set-pieces. They have great players with a lot of experience. And we knew that they work with blocks. But Hegerberg comes rushing in at full speed and nobody stops her. We have to do that much, much better," says Johan Djourou in the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport.

The positioning on the goal against doesn't fit at all, but Livia Peng also looks anything but happy. Is it her goat? "Far be it from me to make such an analysis here," says Marisa Wunderlin. "The fact is that the standard was a very good shot for me. Good sharpness, slight in-swing."

Ada Hegerberg gets to the ball before Livia Peng and nods in to make it 1:1.
Ada Hegerberg gets to the ball before Livia Peng and nods in to make it 1:1.
Imago

Wunderlin highlights Hegerberg's heading power

Wunderlin is therefore not looking to blame Peng, who had previously plucked two corner kicks out of the air really strongly. Instead, she emphasized the quality of Hegerberg. "Even if she hasn't been in top form recently, she's a world-class player. There aren't ten players in Europe with this quality."

"Every player has been laughed at"Djourou and Wunderlin explain: That's why the national team players are happy despite their defeat

Norway has three or four really top players, but they have not been able to develop at all. "The Swiss managed to keep them under control as a team. But in a set-piece situation, it can happen that you don't have them under control."

Livia Peng said after the game that she had to look at the goal she conceded again, but added self-critically: "I didn't see Hegerberg and only looked at the ball. If I get out of there, I have to have it."

Home game as a podcast

The entire broadcast

More EM news

Ticker. Group B opener: Italy face Belgium at the Tourbillon

TickerGroup B opener: Italy face Belgium at the Tourbillon

Knee injury. Lucerne's Lars Villiger out for several months

Knee injuryLucerne's Lars Villiger out for several months

Fan violence. Security situation in Swiss professional football is improving

Fan violenceSecurity situation in Swiss professional football is improving

Exhibition. Centre Dürrenmatt puts football in dialog with art

ExhibitionCentre Dürrenmatt puts football in dialog with art

"A day we will never forget"Jota's last Instagram post is heartbreaking