National team veteran Noelle Maritz has already experienced a lot in her career. But a crowd of fans like that at the European Championship opener against Norway gives her "goosebumps".

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Noelle Maritz has been an undisputed regular in the national team for years. But even she has never experienced an atmosphere like the one at the opening game of the European Championship against Norway.

At the same time, the result (a 2:1 defeat) is weighing on her mind. It was therefore nice that they were able to talk to their families and friends in the stands after the game.

The mood in the team did not suffer too much: "We all know that we have quality in the team and are therefore looking positively and confidently to Sunday." Show more

Noelle Maritz now has 130 international matches under her belt. She was an undisputed regular at all the finals for which Switzerland qualified (World Cup 2015, European Championship 2017, European Championship 2022, World Cup 2023). And she still is. In terms of atmosphere, however, the match against Norway topped everything she has experienced in her career so far. "When we walked into the stadium, I had goosebumps. I think it was a unique, one-of-a-kind experience to stand in front of such a backdrop and take it in like that." Of course, they had also seen pictures of the fan march: "It's really nice what's going on there."

Still, it wasn't the perfect evening, the defeat hurt. How did she experience the hours after the defeat and how is the mood in the team? "We were all disappointed straight after the game because we knew that more was possible in terms of the result. But I think afterwards it was nice that we were able to meet up with family and friends in the stadium. They cheered us up a bit."

They didn't get enough sleep, as they only arrived at the hotel very late. "But yes, the mood was actually quite good in the morning. We all know that we have quality in the team and that's why we're looking positively and confidently to Sunday."

On Sunday at 21:00, Switzerland will face Iceland, who lost their opening game against Finland 0:1, in the Wankdorf. The rule for both teams is: no losing.

"I don't know anyone who works harder than Lia Wälti"

At the press conference, Maritz also spoke about Lia Wälti, whose involvement was in doubt until the very end. She has nothing but praise for the captain.

