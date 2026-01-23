Mark van Bommel succeeds Rudi Garcia as Belgium's national team coach. According to the federation, the Dutchman has signed a contract that runs through the 2028 European Championship.

Van Bommel played for Bayern Munich from 2006 to 2011, where he became one of the team’s key players during a period of transition. As a coach, the former midfielder worked for PSV Eindhoven, VfL Wolfsburg, and Royal Antwerp. Van Bommel had been without a club since the summer of 2024. His greatest success as a coach was winning the Belgian double with Royal Antwerp.

In Belgium, Van Bommel is taking over for Garcia. The 62-year-old Frenchman led the team—featuring veterans Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku—to the World Cup quarterfinals, but they were eliminated there after a 1-2 loss to Spain, which went on to win the World Cup. As a result, the federation parted ways with Garcia.