  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Challenge League Markus Mahler steps down as Chairman of the Board of Directors of FC Aarau

SDA

27.4.2026 - 18:35

Markus Mahler is only Chairman of the Board of Directors of FC Aarau until the end of May
Markus Mahler is only Chairman of the Board of Directors of FC Aarau until the end of May
Keystone

Markus Mahler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FC Aarau, is stepping down for personal and health reasons.

Keystone-SDA

27.04.2026, 18:35

As the club announced on Monday, his resignation will take effect on May 26, the date of the club's next General Assembly. FC Aarau also writes that Mahler's resignation is a conscious decision to reduce his overall activities. The presidency will remain vacant for the time being and the succession process will be initiated.

FC Aarau is currently in 2nd place in the Challenge League. With four points behind leaders Vaduz, coach Brunello Iacopetta's team is one of the promotion candidates with four rounds of the season to go.

More from the department

Bad luck for Croatia star. Before the World Cup: Luka Modrić needs surgery after breaking his cheekbone

Bad luck for Croatia starBefore the World Cup: Luka Modrić needs surgery after breaking his cheekbone

Emotional reunion. 297 days on: Bayern star Musiala and the bad PSG memories

Emotional reunion297 days on: Bayern star Musiala and the bad PSG memories

Football on the big screen with popcorn. Experience an unforgettable Champions League evening at the movies

Football on the big screen with popcornExperience an unforgettable Champions League evening at the movies