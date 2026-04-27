Markus Mahler is only Chairman of the Board of Directors of FC Aarau until the end of May Keystone

Markus Mahler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FC Aarau, is stepping down for personal and health reasons.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the club announced on Monday, his resignation will take effect on May 26, the date of the club's next General Assembly. FC Aarau also writes that Mahler's resignation is a conscious decision to reduce his overall activities. The presidency will remain vacant for the time being and the succession process will be initiated.

FC Aarau is currently in 2nd place in the Challenge League. With four points behind leaders Vaduz, coach Brunello Iacopetta's team is one of the promotion candidates with four rounds of the season to go.