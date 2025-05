Markus Neumayr in November 2019 in the jersey of FC Aarau, his last professional club during his playing career. Picture: sda

Ludovic Magnin gets a new assistant at Lausanne-Sport. The Vaud club has signed German Markus Neumayr.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the club announced, the 39-year-old has been given a one-year contract. Neumayr has played over 100 games in the Super League during his professional career. In addition to his work as a pundit for blue Sport, he most recently worked as a youth coach at FC Basel.