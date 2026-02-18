Habib Beye signs for Marseille Keystone

Olympique Marseille have found a new coach following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi last week.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The South French side have announced that Senegalese coach Habib Beye has taken over from the Italian, who was forced to leave after a series of disappointing results.

The 48-year-old Beye was most recently coach to Breel Embolo at Rennes and was also dismissed last week. He played as a defender for Marseille from 2003 to 2007.

Meanwhile, a successor for Beye has been found in Rennes. Franck Haise, who was released by Nice in December, signed a contract until 2027, as the Breton club announced.