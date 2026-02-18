Olympique Marseille have found a new coach following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi last week.
The South French side have announced that Senegalese coach Habib Beye has taken over from the Italian, who was forced to leave after a series of disappointing results.
The 48-year-old Beye was most recently coach to Breel Embolo at Rennes and was also dismissed last week. He played as a defender for Marseille from 2003 to 2007.
Meanwhile, a successor for Beye has been found in Rennes. Franck Haise, who was released by Nice in December, signed a contract until 2027, as the Breton club announced.