France Marseille and Rennes find new coaches

SDA

19.2.2026 - 00:19

Habib Beye signs for Marseille
Habib Beye signs for Marseille
Keystone

Olympique Marseille have found a new coach following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi last week.

Keystone-SDA

19.02.2026, 00:19

The South French side have announced that Senegalese coach Habib Beye has taken over from the Italian, who was forced to leave after a series of disappointing results.

The 48-year-old Beye was most recently coach to Breel Embolo at Rennes and was also dismissed last week. He played as a defender for Marseille from 2003 to 2007.

Meanwhile, a successor for Beye has been found in Rennes. Franck Haise, who was released by Nice in December, signed a contract until 2027, as the Breton club announced.

