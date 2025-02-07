Farewell at the weekend in Mainz: former coach, sporting director and consultant Martin Schmidt. Picture: Keystone

Martin Schmidt says his final farewell to Mainz 05. The Swiss worked for the Bundesliga club for a total of twelve years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Former coach and sporting director Martin Schmidt has ended his consultancy work for Mainz and is leaving the Bundesliga club for good. Schmidt, who stepped down as sporting director last summer for personal reasons, is to be given his farewell at the home game against Augsburg on Saturday.

Head of Sport Christian Heidel paid tribute to the 57-year-old Wallisian's work for the club. "He has successfully fought several emotional relegation battles both as a coach and as sporting director, made it directly into the group stage of the Europa League for the first time in the club's history and also helped the club in his new role as sporting director and consultant with his football expertise," said Heidel.

Schmidt worked for Mainz in various roles for a total of twelve years. First as U23 coach from 2010, then as Bundesliga coach between 2015 and 2017, finally as sporting director from 2020 to 2024 and finally as a consultant. "After so many years, this farewell is associated with a lot of emotions for me. Mainz has shaped my life," said Schmidt.