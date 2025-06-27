After the 1:7 defeat against the U15 boys of FC Lucerne became public, the Swiss national team was the subject of an unprecedented shitstorm. Ex-professional Martina Moser explains what bothers her about the home game with the national team.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former international player Martina Moser is a guest on "Heimspiel bei der Nati" and looks ahead to the upcoming home European Championships with blue Sport.

Moser also talks about the shitstorm that arose after Switzerland's 7-1 defeat against the U15 boys of FC Luzern and says: "It annoys me that something like this is exploited like this."

Moser calls for an end to comparisons between men's and women's football. "We're not men and we won't be able to keep up," says Moser. Show more

Shortly before the start of the European Championship on home soil, the Swiss national team falls by the wayside. The reason for this is a 1:7 defeat in a test match against the U15 boys of FC Lucerne, which the association actually wanted to keep secret. This was unsuccessful because a player from the FCL youth team published the result on social media.

What followed was an unprecedented shitstorm that spread far beyond the country's borders. In "Heimspiel bei der Nati", ex-professional Martina Moser speaks plainly: "It annoys me that something like this is exploited like this. Because as women, we can't keep up with our male colleagues. We were built differently by Mother Nature."

Nevertheless, tests against junior men's teams make sense: "You actually play these games to have a game at a higher level, where you have to act quickly and have physically tough duels - so that you are challenged. That's extremely beneficial," explains Moser.

A communication error?

She sees the mistake in the association's communication. "They didn't proactively communicate well in the run-up. That's probably why this shitstorm was triggered," says Moser, who admits: "It sapped my energy. You fight against these prejudices for so long and then you get this 1:7 defeat - and everywhere you scroll through social media, it was THE headline. I'm tired of talking about things like that."

Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, also sees the biggest mistake in communication. "You can include the three test matches against U15 boys in the training schedule and communicate that you want to try out and test and that the result is not important. Then you have peace of mind. I just don't understand why they want to keep this a secret."

Moser appeals: No more comparisons

Especially in times of social media, this is utopian. "It gets out anyway, especially in this day and age," Moser agrees. "We used to play against boys, but because there wasn't so much media coverage, nobody was interested. That's why it wasn't an issue back then."

Moser adds: "I still want to appeal to people not to always draw comparisons with the men. Football is one of the sports where this is done the most. People always ask: Which men's league can you keep up with? We are not men and we will never be able to keep up. We might be on a similar or good level technically and tactically, but physically we'll never be."

The whole show in the video

Home game as a podcast