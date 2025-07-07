Can Lia Wälti play or not? It was the big question before the European Championship opener. The answer: she can. Why? Because she is a mental monster who pushes the boundaries of what is tolerable.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ailing national team captain Lia Wälti won the race against time and was on the pitch for 90 minutes against both Norway and Iceland.

She has no idea how she managed it. After all, the pain has been a constant companion for weeks: "It's crazy and extremely impressive what adrenaline does to you."

In the football talk "Heimspiel bei der Nati", former national team player Martina Moser also reveals that Wälti cannot do without painkillers at the moment. Show more

Lia Wälti's preparations for the European Championship are anything but optimal. The national team captain is struggling with knee problems and can only train in moderation. Whether she will win the race against time is still up in the air. The Champions League winner has now played 90 minutes against both Norway and Iceland.

How did she manage that? "I have no idea. I can't say. I told myself for weeks that I would be on the pitch on July 2. That somehow I'll be fine and my pain will be gone," says Wälti after the 2-0 win against Iceland. Afterwards, the 32-year-old let us look a little deeper: "The pain is gone from the national anthem onwards. It's amazing and extremely impressive what adrenaline does to you. I can feel every step during the warm-up. But I didn't think about it for a second during the game. When it starts, there are no more excuses. Then I want to give everything to make sure the team is successful."

Former national team player Martina Moser knows Lia Wälti only too well. She knows how much Wälti has invested in her dream and says in the football talk show "Heimspiel bei der Nati" on blue Sport: "When you decide that you're fit to play, there's a lot of adrenaline involved that makes you forget a lot of things. But she can't play without painkillers. [...] You usually feel worse again straight after the game or a day later."

Why Lia Wälti is so important for the national team

Lia Wälti is not just any player, she is the thinker and leader in central midfield. Or as Moser says: "When she plays, she radiates confidence and makes the players around her better. She determines the rhythm of the game, she organizes, she takes responsibility. She is THE leading player in this team. For me, she has played very well."

Moser said before the start of the tournament that she would field Wälti even if she was only at 80%. A statement that Michael Wegmann, Head of Sport blue News, did not agree with. After the Iceland game, he backtracked with a wink: "I have to take my hat off and apologize to Martina. So if that really was 80 percent, then that's really enough, you were right."

Before the final group game against Finland, Wälti's focus is now back on recovery. "We have a lot of wonderful treatment options that we've never seen before. We are using every opportunity to recover. Mentally and physically."