Marvin Compper, the assistant coach of FC St. Gallen, will become the head coach of Royal Antwerp.

Marvin Compper (second from the right) becomes head coach for the first time

According to an announcement by the Super League club, the contract with the 41-year-old German-French dual citizen was terminated by mutual agreement. This cleared the way for Compper to take on his first job as head coach.

For the past two years, the former defender has been part of Enrico Maassen’s coaching staff. This summer, he successfully completed the UEFA Pro License course. At Royal Antwerp, he will coach, among others, Bern-based forward Michael Frey.