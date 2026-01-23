At the end of June, Marvin Hübel was still in goal for Aarau in the promotion-relegation playoff against the Grasshoppers; now he's joining the Zurich team.

The Super League club signed the goalkeeper to a contract that runs through the summer of 2028. According to GC, Hübel will wear the No. 1 jersey and will form the goalkeeping duo alongside Justin Hammel.

The goalkeeper came up through the FC Aarau youth system and worked his way up to become the first-team’s starting goalkeeper. For three seasons, he was a regular between the posts for the Challenge League club. Despite being only 23 years old, he has already played in more than 100 professional soccer matches.