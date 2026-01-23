At the end of June, Marvin Hübel was still in goal for Aarau in the promotion-relegation playoff against the Grasshoppers; now he's joining the Zurich team.

The Super League club signed the goalkeeper to a contract that runs through the summer of 2028. According to GC, Hübel will wear the No. 1 jersey and will form the goalkeeping duo alongside Justin Hammel.

The goalkeeper came up through the FC Aarau youth system and worked his way up to become the first-team’s starting goalkeeper. For three seasons, he was a regular between the posts for the Challenge League club. Despite being only 23 years old, he has already played in more than 100 professional soccer matches.

Hübel's successor in Aarau will be 21-year-old Luka Velickovic, a former Serbian U-19 international who comes from Benfica Lisbon's reserve team.