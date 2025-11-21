Born in London, matured in Aargau and hit the ground running in Bern - Marvin Keller has developed from substitute to regular goalkeeper at YB. Now the 23-year-old is dreaming of the next big step.

Syl Battistuzzi

Marvin Keller came through the youth ranks at Grasshoppers as a junior. He grew up in Berikon in the canton of Aargau, but saw the light of day almost 1000 kilometers further north.

"I was actually born in London. My father was working there at the time," says Keller in an interview with blue Sport. Martin Keller works in the finance industry. Papa Keller was once on the board of directors at GC. At the time, there were rumblings in the circle that his son Marvin was only in the Hoppers' youth team because of him.

Step by step to the top

Although the talented goalkeeper made it into the GC fan team squad, Keller never made an appearance. In 2021, he moved to Wil in the Challenge League. Keller quickly became the regular goalkeeper there.

In February 2023, the Swiss U21 international goalkeeper moved to YB as the nominal number 3. In the fall, the Bernese loaned him out to Winterthur. Keller had a strong season at FCW, prompting YB to bring him back.

As number 2 - fellow rival Anthon Racioppi left the club - Keller entered the race in the summer of 2024, but was repeatedly called upon by the Bernese under coach Patrick Rahmen - including in the decisive Champions League play-off match against Galatasaray Istanbul.

"That was one of the highlights for me at YB," recalls Keller, who came on for the injured David von Ballmoos after half an hour in the first leg at home. "As a goalkeeper, it's always a bit unexpected. You hope to be called up, but you never really expect it to happen," says Keller.

"It was certainly a very big moment," he says, adding that it was ultimately a big moment for both the club and Swiss football.

Keller replaces von Ballmoos in goal

After that, the return match at Ali Sam Yen "in front of an incredible crowd" awaits him. "That was the first time I really felt what it meant to play football at a top level," Keller recalls. But the then 22-year-old showed strong nerves in both games, and in the end YB prevailed thanks in part to his saves.

Keller also did well in the following games. When Giorgio Contini finally took over as YB coach, Keller soon officially became the regular goalkeeper.

"I found out that I was going to be number 1 three days before the start of the second half of the season," says Keller, adding: "We had a test match during the week and then the coach called me into the office. He informed me that he had decided on this after the preparation." Keller: "It was very good news." Things then went in quick succession with two English weeks.

Keller is now undisputed between the posts in the Wankdorf ("a very special place for me"), while David von Ballmoos sought a way out via Lugano. The 23-year-old is aiming high in Bern: "My goal is to become Swiss champion with YB this year." But his career should not end in the capital: "At some point, I want to be able to play in a top five league. That's my goal, that's my dream and what I work hard for every day."

He has support along the way: "I have a very close relationship with my parents, but above all with my siblings. I have two older sisters and a little brother with whom I am incredibly close," emphasizes Keller and adds: "My family means everything to me."