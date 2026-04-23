Marwin Hitz retires at the end of the season. Picture: Keystone

Marwin Hitz will end his career after the current season. This was announced by FC Basel in a statement.

Luca Betschart

Back in January, it was announced that goalkeeper Marwin Hitz would not be renewing his expiring contract and would be leaving FC Basel in the summer. The 38-year-old has now announced that he will end his career after the current season.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you, Marwin, for your tireless commitment over the past four seasons for red and blue and look forward to the last games with you in goal," FC Basel wrote in a statement. Hitz will play his last game on May 17 in Lugano.

Hitz joined FCB from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 and won the double with the club last season. He previously played over 200 competitive matches for Bundesliga clubs Dortmund, Augsburg and Wolfsburg.

🙏 𝑫𝑨𝑵𝑮𝑮𝑬 𝑴𝑨𝑹𝑾𝑰𝑵 ❤️💙



FCB-Torhüter Marwin hat sich dazu entschieden seine Karriere nach der laufenden Saison zu beenden – damit wird er beim Gastspiel des FC Basel 1893 beim FC Lugano am 17. Mai seine Dernière im Profifussball gebe.



Wir bedanken uns bereits jetzt… pic.twitter.com/N5bCBd9JmD — FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) April 23, 2026

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