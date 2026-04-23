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After four years with FC Basel Marwin Hitz ends his career after the current season

Luca Betschart

23.4.2026

Marwin Hitz retires at the end of the season.
Marwin Hitz retires at the end of the season.
Picture: Keystone

Marwin Hitz will end his career after the current season. This was announced by FC Basel in a statement.

23.04.2026, 17:39

23.04.2026, 17:51

Back in January, it was announced that goalkeeper Marwin Hitz would not be renewing his expiring contract and would be leaving FC Basel in the summer. The 38-year-old has now announced that he will end his career after the current season.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you, Marwin, for your tireless commitment over the past four seasons for red and blue and look forward to the last games with you in goal," FC Basel wrote in a statement. Hitz will play his last game on May 17 in Lugano.

Hitz joined FCB from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 and won the double with the club last season. He previously played over 200 competitive matches for Bundesliga clubs Dortmund, Augsburg and Wolfsburg.

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