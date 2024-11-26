From Argentina to the USA: Javier Mascherano becomes Lionel Messi's coach at Inter Miami Keystone

Javier Mascherano becomes coach at Inter Miami. At the MLS club, the Argentine will meet his former Barça teammates Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

David Beckham's club, who were surprisingly knocked out in the first play-off round after winning the qualifiers, have signed the former Argentina international to a contract until 2027.

It is the 40-year-old's first coaching job in club football. After retiring as a player at the end of 2020, he worked for the Argentinian FA, where he first coached the U23s and most recently the U20s. This summer, he coached the Argentinian team at the Olympic Games.

