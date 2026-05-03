Andres Gerber is the man behind Thun's championship fairytale. The president, who took over the club at a low point in 2020, talks to blue Sport about the path from "shit" to the sensational title.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Thun are Swiss champions 2025/26.

Andres Gerber took over the club as president in 2020. He talks to blue Sport about difficult times and the journey to becoming Swiss champions.

He certainly had doubts along the way, but no self-doubt: "I felt that I was the right person - without being snooty." Show more

"It's indescribable", says Andres Gerber a few minutes after sealing the title on Sunday afternoon. "FC Thun are Swiss champions, it's just surreal and funny. Even though it had been on the cards for months." In the last few games, the Bernese Oberland team began to shake with nerves shortly before the finish line. "Of course I'm incredibly relieved now."

The championship title is "the reward for six years of Challenge League, promotion, trepidation, fighting and suffering", says the club president. "It doesn't get any better than this." After relegation in 2020, Thun was in financial difficulties. "It was emotionally and financially underground. We didn't know how to deal with the situation."

Things didn't go according to plan in the Challenge League either, with criticism raining down for years. "Among other things, people said: 'How can you extend Lustrinelli's contract'," Gerber recalls. That was in 2024, after Thun had failed in the barrage against GC and had to make another attempt in the Challenge League.

Reinvigorated with a lot of self-confidence

Doubts spread, including among the president. "Can we do it again? We had to spread optimism again, convince people to buy season tickets and sponsorship. I didn't know whether I still had the strength and stamina."

Gerber had both - he led the FCT to promotion and now even to the sensational championship title. "That's almost too much of a good thing." But he never doubted himself during the difficult times, says Gerber. "I felt that I was the right person - without being arrogant. I proved that it wasn't about me, but about the club. Otherwise I wouldn't have become president at the time when we were in the 'shit'."

The dream of the Champions League

Gerber took over as president in 2020. From "shit" to historic triumph in six years, and now Thun can dream of the Champions League again. Just like in 2005, when the small club from the Bernese Oberland was once allowed to play in the big league - and Andres Gerber himself was still there as a player.

What's next for FC Thun? The 53-year-old doesn't want to give that much thought just yet. "It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming weeks and months. Even with the squad planning," he says.

He continues: "There are big question marks, but we have a solid foundation with the sporting director and the staff, who have been with us for years. I have the feeling that we are solid enough to play a good role next year as well. But I also have a lot of respect, it will be a huge challenge."

What coach Lustrinelli and sporting director Albrecht had to say after the big triumph