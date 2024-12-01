  1. Residential Customers
Italy Match abandoned after emergency during Inter's visit to Florence

SDA

1.12.2024 - 20:07

Dramatic images on the pitch in Florence after Edoardo Bove collapses
Dramatic images on the pitch in Florence after Edoardo Bove collapses
Keystone

A medical emergency overshadows the Serie A match between AC Fiorentina and Inter Milan and leads to the game being abandoned.



Fiorentina player Edoardo Bove suddenly collapsed on the pitch after 16 minutes of the match against Yann Sommer's Inter Milan and had to be taken to hospital as an emergency.

According to media reports, Bove was finally responsive in hospital and was able to breathe on his own. The Italian news agency Ansa wrote of a suspected epileptic seizure and possibly a cardiac arrest on the pitch. This information has not been officially confirmed.

As can be seen on TV footage, the incident affected many players and coaches, some of whom burst into tears.



