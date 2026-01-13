The match between HSV and Bayer Leverkusen will not take place as planned Keystone

The Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen scheduled for this Tuesday evening will not take place.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The German Football League justified the cancellation a few hours before the start of the match with "weather-related static risks in the area of the stadium roof".

According to Sky, snow residue and thawing ice on the roof of the Volksparkstadion, HSV's home ground, were responsible for the stadium being closed as a venue at short notice.

The match would have kicked off at 20:30. The rescheduled date is not yet known.