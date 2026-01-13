  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bundesliga Match between HSV and Bayer Leverkusen canceled

SDA

13.1.2026 - 18:46

The match between HSV and Bayer Leverkusen will not take place as planned
The match between HSV and Bayer Leverkusen will not take place as planned
Keystone

The Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen scheduled for this Tuesday evening will not take place.

Keystone-SDA

13.01.2026, 18:46

13.01.2026, 19:05

The German Football League justified the cancellation a few hours before the start of the match with "weather-related static risks in the area of the stadium roof".

According to Sky, snow residue and thawing ice on the roof of the Volksparkstadion, HSV's home ground, were responsible for the stadium being closed as a venue at short notice.

The match would have kicked off at 20:30. The rescheduled date is not yet known.