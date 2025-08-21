  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

100 arrests, 200 injured Match in Buenos Aires abandoned after escalation in the stands

dpa

21.8.2025 - 18:47

Riots in the stands: Match in Buenos Aires abandoned - Gallery
Riots in the stands: Match in Buenos Aires abandoned - Gallery. Angry fans: clashes broke out at the Copa Sudamericana.

Angry fans: clashes broke out at the Copa Sudamericana.

Image: dpa

Riots in the stands: Match in Buenos Aires abandoned - Gallery. An altercation at a football match in Buenos Aires.

An altercation at a football match in Buenos Aires.

Image: dpa

Riots in the stands: Match in Buenos Aires abandoned - Gallery
Riots in the stands: Match in Buenos Aires abandoned - Gallery. Angry fans: clashes broke out at the Copa Sudamericana.

Angry fans: clashes broke out at the Copa Sudamericana.

Image: dpa

Riots in the stands: Match in Buenos Aires abandoned - Gallery. An altercation at a football match in Buenos Aires.

An altercation at a football match in Buenos Aires.

Image: dpa

More than 100 arrests and a stoppage shortly after half-time: a Copa Sudamericana football match gets out of control.

DPA

21.08.2025, 18:47

21.08.2025, 18:50

A Copa Sudamericana football match in Argentina has been abandoned due to violent riots in the stands. The match between the Argentinian representative Independiente and the Chilean club Universidad de Chile was not continued shortly after the half-time break due to the situation in the stadium.

According to the organizing continental association Conmebol, the reason for this, in addition to the situation getting out of hand, was the "lack of security guarantees from the home club and the local security authorities". According to the TV station ESPN, more than 100 people were arrested. Almost 200 people were injured.

More than 100 arrests

Photos and videos show people - some of them masked and dressed in black - throwing stones. ESPN also reported on seat shells being torn out and violent physical altercations when the game had already been interrupted.

The footballers on the pitch try to calm the spectators.
The footballers on the pitch try to calm the spectators.
Keystone

The Copa Sudamericana is the second most important club competition in South America, comparable to the Europa League organized by UEFA. Independiente and Universidad de Chile face each other in the round of 16 of the competition. The Chilean representative won the first leg 1:0. The match was abandoned at 1:1.

Argentine media reacted with shock to the incident, which will now be referred to the disciplinary commission of the South American association.

Videos from the department

Football news

European Cup playoffs. YB win water battle in Bratislava ++ Lausanne hold Besiktas to a draw ++ Servette draw 1-1

European Cup playoffsYB win water battle in Bratislava ++ Lausanne hold Besiktas to a draw ++ Servette draw 1-1

Shaqiri and then?. Reif sees a quality problem at FC Basel

Shaqiri and then?Reif sees a quality problem at FC Basel

Now it's fixed. Noah Okafor moves to the Premier League

Now it's fixedNoah Okafor moves to the Premier League

Oscar Clemente. GC sign midfielder from promoted La Liga side

Oscar ClementeGC sign midfielder from promoted La Liga side

"Watch what you say"Kilchsperger wants to lure Moukoko out of his shell with this question

"Extremely violent"Two Marseille stars have to find new club after dressing room brawl