More than 100 arrests and a stoppage shortly after half-time: a Copa Sudamericana football match gets out of control.

A Copa Sudamericana football match in Argentina has been abandoned due to violent riots in the stands. The match between the Argentinian representative Independiente and the Chilean club Universidad de Chile was not continued shortly after the half-time break due to the situation in the stadium.

According to the organizing continental association Conmebol, the reason for this, in addition to the situation getting out of hand, was the "lack of security guarantees from the home club and the local security authorities". According to the TV station ESPN, more than 100 people were arrested. Almost 200 people were injured.

Photos and videos show people - some of them masked and dressed in black - throwing stones. ESPN also reported on seat shells being torn out and violent physical altercations when the game had already been interrupted.

The footballers on the pitch try to calm the spectators. Keystone

The Copa Sudamericana is the second most important club competition in South America, comparable to the Europa League organized by UEFA. Independiente and Universidad de Chile face each other in the round of 16 of the competition. The Chilean representative won the first leg 1:0. The match was abandoned at 1:1.

Argentine media reacted with shock to the incident, which will now be referred to the disciplinary commission of the South American association.

