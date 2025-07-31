  1. Residential Customers
Super League Postponements after Servette's failure

SDA

31.7.2025 - 13:54

Servette's failure to qualify for the Champions League has led to the postponement of matches in the Super League
Keystone

The Swiss Football League is making adjustments to the match schedule for rounds 3, 4 and 10. The measures are necessary following Servette's elimination from the Champions League qualifiers.

Keystone-SDA

31.07.2025, 13:54

Geneva remain in the European competition and still have a chance of participating in a league phase even after failing to beat Czech representative Viktoria PIlsen. However, Geneva are now in international action on Thursday.

The 3rd round match between Servette and Grasshoppers, originally scheduled for Saturday, August 9, will now be played a day later because Geneva will play a third qualifying round match in the Europa League on the Thursday before. The match between Servette and GC will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 10.

In order to allow Servette and the other Swiss clubs to prepare for the UEFA club competition play-offs in the best possible way, the Swiss Football League has granted Grenat's request to postpone the 4th round match against Sion. The new date will be communicated in due course.

The 10th round will be played on Saturday, October 25. The match between St.Gallen and Grasshoppers, which was originally scheduled for 20.30, will kick off at 18.00. The reverse is true for the match between Winterthur and Lucerne. This game will kick off at 8.30 p.m. instead of 6.00 p.m.

