Two and a half years after his move to Saudi Arabia, N'Golo Kanté is heading back to Europe. As reported by Sky, the 2018 French World Cup winner is moving to Fenerbahce Istanbul for around €4 million. The 34-year-old is set to sign a contract with the Turkish club until 2028. The transfer is not yet official and could take a few more days, as the transfer window in Turkey does not close until February 6.

🚨💣 Fenerbahçe and Al Ittihad are now in advanced talks for double deal: N’Golo Kanté to Fenerbahçe, En Nesyri to Al Ittihad!



As revealed, Al Ittihad consider En Nesyri if Karim Benzema leaves. 🟡⚫️



Kanté to Fenerbahçe, now at final stages. 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/IT5H7xfQvl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2026