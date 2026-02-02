The transfer window in the top 5 leagues closes today, Monday. Transfers are still possible in England, Germany, Italy and France until 20:00, in Spain until 23:59. Stay on the ball here.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Will Basel also lose Adjetey?
FC Basel are in danger of losing another key player in addition to Philip Otele. According to "Kicker", Wolfsburg are reportedly courting Jonas Adjetey. The 22-year-old Ghanaian is said to cost around ten million euros. The central defender, who joined the club from his home country in 2022, still has a contract with FCB until 2028.
-
Mirlind Kryeziu signs for Winterthur
After leaving FC Zurich in the summer, Mirlind Kryeziu has found a new club. The 29-year-old central defender has signed a contract with FC Winterthur until the summer of 2027.
-
Atlético snaps up Lookman
Ademola Lookman was already desperate to leave Atalanta Bergamo last summer, but now he's finally allowed to leave. After the Nigerian striker was linked with Fenerbahce for a long time, Atlético Madrid have now made a move for the 28-year-old. Details of the transfer fee and contract are not yet known. Lookman must first complete the medical check and sign his contract, Atlético announced.
-
Otele about to leave FC Basel
Philip Otele is likely to leave FC Basel today. The winger was missing from the Beebbi squad for the 2-1 defeat against Thun on Sunday because he was in Hamburg for a medical check. According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Otele will move to HSV on loan, with the Bundesliga club also reportedly holding an option to buy.
-
Gruda on loan to Leipzig
RB Leipzig are loaning 21-year-old attacker Brajan Gruda from Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season.
-
Liverpool bring in defensive gem for 70 million euros
Liverpool FC are once again digging deep into their pockets and, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, are paying 70 million euros for 20-year-old central defender Jérémy Jacquet from Stade Rennes. However, Jacquet will remain with the French club until the end of the season and will only move to the Reds in the summer.
-
Mateta move to Milan apparently off
After AC Milan had already signed Niclas Füllkrug this winter, another center forward, Jean-Philippe Mateta, was on the verge of joining the Rossoneri. After the Frenchman completed his medical check on Sunday, concerns were raised about Mateta's knee. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Milan management informed Crystal Palace not to pursue a transfer after further examinations.
-
N'Golo Kanté about to move to Fenerbahce
Two and a half years after his move to Saudi Arabia, N'Golo Kanté is heading back to Europe. As reported by Sky, the 2018 French World Cup winner is moving to Fenerbahce Istanbul for around €4 million. The 34-year-old is set to sign a contract with the Turkish club until 2028. The transfer is not yet official and could take a few more days, as the transfer window in Turkey does not close until February 6.