In their final World Cup group stage match, Switzerland will face Canada in Vancouver. Ahead of the showdown with the co-hosts, five questions stand out above all others.

First or second?

Thanks to their decisive victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, one thing is clear: Switzerland will finish in first or second place. A drop to third place would only be theoretically possible if Switzerland loses by a wide margin and Qatar wins by a very large margin at the same time. But which of the two spots is actually better for the rest of the tournament?

This question has gained additional traction in recent days following a statement by Giorgio Contini. On the “Forza” podcast, Murat Yakin’s former assistant coach said that the team wasn’t all that unhappy about the late equalizer in their final group stage match against Germany at the last European Championship. As a result, Switzerland ended up in the supposedly slightly easier half of the tournament bracket.

And this time? All the Swiss players who spoke at press conferences in recent days emphasized that only a win counts and that they’re clearly aiming for first place. On the one hand, after the rough start against Qatar, the goal is to prevent a tense atmosphere from building up again in the first place. On the other hand, with the final round still to come, too much is up in the air to reliably predict who their next opponents will be.

Prime time or a wake-up call for the fans?

If Switzerland wins the group, it will have to wait a while before its opponent for the round of 32 is determined. It would be the third-place team from one of Groups E, F, G, I, or J. If Switzerland finishes in second place, its opponent will be determined about six hours after the Swiss match: the second-place team from Group A—that is, South Korea, the Czech Republic, or South Africa.

The big difference, however, lies in the dates of the two possible round of 32 matches. As group winners, Switzerland would have a seven-day break; as group runners-up, it would be only three days.

The final group standing is also relevant for fans back home: if Switzerland finishes first in the group, they would play on Friday, July 3, as early as 5:00 a.m. Swiss time. This means the match—which would once again take place in Vancouver—would likely be watched alone on the couch at home rather than together at a public viewing event.

If they finish second in the group, however, the game would kick off during prime time: on Sunday, June 28, at 9:00 p.m. Swiss time in Los Angeles.

Manzambi/Vargas or Rieder/Aebischer—or something else entirely?

With his impressive brief appearance against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Johan Manzambi has proven himself ready for bigger challenges. Although Yakin didn’t want to guarantee the 20-year-old rising star a spot in the starting lineup afterward, he’s unlikely to keep him languishing on the bench for much longer.

The same goes for Ruben Vargas. Like Manzambi, he used his minutes on the field in the second group stage match to showcase his abilities. Will the two of them push Michel Aebischer and Fabian Rieder out of the starting lineup? Or will Yakin opt for the more defensive approach once again?

It’s also possible that Dan Ndoye will get a rest. He was a key asset in the first two games. However, his finishing lacked that final bit of determination.

It also seems possible that Yakin might spring another surprise in his third World Cup appearance and switch to a three-man defense after all. After all, he tested this formation several times in the warm-up matches before the tournament and found it to be effective. If he were to take this step, established players like Silvan Widmer or Ricardo Rodriguez would have to worry about losing their starting spots.

Unrestrained or tenacious?

In the first two matches, Switzerland faced opponents who largely let them dictate the play. Qatar and Bosnia-Herzegovina sat deep defensively, waiting for counterattacking opportunities. As a result, both games turned into long, grueling contests.

Such a scenario is not to be expected against Canada. Coach Jesse Marsch’s team is known for its aggressive pressing. On top of that, the co-host wants to put on a show for its home crowd. The stadium in Vancouver, with its 52,497 seats, will once again be sold out.

That could work in Switzerland’s favor. While they struggled to get their attack going against Qatar—and for long stretches against Bosnia and Herzegovina as well—striker Breel Embolo, in particular, should find more space this time around.

Revenge or another blow?

Murat Yakin still has a very personal score to settle with Canada. In mid-May 2002, in the only match between the two national teams to date, the then 27-year-old played in central defense. However, the friendly at Espenmoos in St. Gallen did not go at all to his liking.

By the time he was substituted in the 63rd minute, Switzerland was already trailing 0–3. In the end, coach Köbi Kuhn’s team managed to score a consolation goal, bringing the final score to 1–3. Twenty-four years later, Yakin, now the national team coach, is hoping for a late chance at redemption.