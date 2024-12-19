In 2018, Paul Pogba (2nd from right) and his brother Mathias celebrated France's World Cup title together. Keystone

Mathias Pogba has been sentenced to prison for attempting to blackmail his brother - football star Paul Pogba - out of millions. Five accomplices also receive prison sentences.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Paul Pogba's brother Mathias was sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to blackmail his younger brother.

Together with childhood friends, Mathias Pogba allegedly attacked his brother in a mask in March 2022 and attempted to extort the payment of 13 million euros.

Mathias Pogba later published a series of videos in which he accused his brother of surrounding himself with criminals and resorting to witchcraft, among other things. Show more

A court in Paris sentenced Mathias Pogba to three years in prison for attempting to blackmail his younger brother, French world champion Paul Pogba. Two years of the sentence were suspended and the remainder can be served as electronically monitored house arrest. Five other men involved in the blackmail attempt received between three and eight years in prison.

Paul Pogba's brother and friends from his childhood allegedly attacked the footballer in his home in March 2022 wearing masks and attempted to extort the payment of 13 million euros. The player was supposed to pay the sum to prevent the publication of compromising videos.

Accusations of witchcraft

Mathias Pogba later published a series of videos in which he accused his brother, among other things, of surrounding himself with criminals and resorting to witchcraft, for example to ensure France's victory at the 2018 World Cup and to slow down the rise of Kylian Mbappé at Paris Saint-Germain.

Paul Pogba last played for Juventus Turin, where he was banned for four years in the summer of 2023 for doping. However, the 2018 world champion appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), which reduced the ban imposed in Italy to 18 months. Pogba, who had always denied knowingly doping, could therefore play again from next March.

Juve and the 31-year-old recently agreed to terminate his contract, which runs until 2026, on November 30.

More from the department