Thun's Valmir Matoshi (22) tells blue Sport the moving story behind his shirt number 78, leaving hardly a dry eye in the house.

Luca Betschart

When Valmir Matoshi was allowed to sign his first professional contract with FC Thun at the end of 2022 at the age of 19, it was clear to him that he wanted to play with the number 78 from then on. It is the year his father was born and he wants to pay him one last tribute.

Fortunately, FC Thun agrees. Because just six months after signing, his father died, aged just 45 and after an eight-year battle against an overpowering opponent. Against cancer.

"I have learned to live with it"

Shortly before FC Thun were crowned champions, Matoshi, now 22, sat in the stands of the Stockhorn Arena and told his story to blue Sport. And it gets under your skin. "It's been almost three years now, and the pain is still very deep. But I've learned to deal with it, to live with it," he says.

A few minutes earlier, he was still joking and laughing with his teammates at the autograph session - now the midfield puncher is fighting back tears. "He wasn't just a father, he was my best colleague. He always supported me. He loved football almost more than I did."

Thank goodness his father was able to see him sign a professional contract and, shortly afterwards, score a goal in his first international match for the Swiss U20 team, says Matoshi. "I don't think he could have imagined a better farewell."

Keeping his promise

Matoshi particularly remembers a conversation shortly before his father died. It was the day after his 20th birthday. "We were alone. He said that he would no longer watch me from the stands, but that he had the best seat and would watch me from above."

Matoshi promised his father back then that he would always give his all. He has kept that promise.

And now the Thun native is on the verge of lifting the championship trophy. "That would be the best thing!" he says. Knowing that his siblings and mother will be watching in the stands and his father higher up. "He'll be proud that I continued on the path we started together and always gave my all."

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