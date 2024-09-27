FC Thun regained top spot in the Challenge League thanks to a 1-0 win in the top-of-the-table clash against Neuchâtel Xamax. Previous leaders Etoile Carouge went down 5-1 at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy.

Syl Battistuzzi

After three games with just two points, Thun returned to winning ways. Valmir Matoshi scored the only goal in the Bernese Oberland in the 65th minute. Despite being clearly in the ascendancy, coach Mauro Lustrinelli's team had to tremble for the three points until the end due to their poor exploitation of chances.

Etoile Carouge's time at the top of the Challenge League was short-lived. After three wins in a row, nothing went right from the start for the Geneva side at Stade in Lausanne. Warren Caddy and Mergim Qarri gave the relegated Super League side a 2-0 lead in the first six minutes. The second half didn't start any better, and the score was 4:0 after a quarter of an hour.

With the resounding victory in the first game after the dismissal of coach Ricardo Dionisio, Stade Lausanne-Ouchy dropped out of the red lantern. Cantonal neighbors Stade Nyonnais are now bottom of the table after a 2-1 defeat against Aarau.

Thun are now two points ahead of Xamax and Etoile Carouge at the top.