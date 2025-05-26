A brief farewell appearance: Mats Hummels' career is over. Keystone

In the last game of his professional career, Mats Hummels only makes a brief appearance. The 2014 world champion wins with AS Roma against Torino, but misses out on a goal.

Mats Hummels was allowed back on the big stage for around three minutes before the 2014 world champion's career was finally over. After his brief appearance in the 2-0 win against FC Torino, the 36-year-old was given a ceremonial send-off. The former Borussia Dortmund central defender was whirled into the air seven times by his team-mates.

Hummels had been under contract with AS since September 2024 after leaving BVB at the end of the season. Under coach Claudio Ranieri, the German was mainly on the bench. Even on his departure, the former Germany international only made a few appearances in stoppage time. Hummels had not previously played for Roma since the beginning of April.

For the club, the long-distance duel with Juventus Turin was still about qualifying for the Champions League. However, as Juventus won 3:2 against Venice, it was only enough for the Italian capital club to finish fifth in the end - and therefore not qualify for the top flight. The championship was won by SSC Napoli ahead of Inter Milan.

Great successes with Bayern and Dortmund

Hummels became German champion five times and DFB Cup winner three times with FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. The central defender was a key member of the successful BVB team under coach Jürgen Klopp, which won the championship in 2011 and 2012 and also lifted the DFB Cup in 2012.

The long-serving international celebrated his greatest success in the DFB team in 2014 when they won the World Cup in Brazil. He headed the winning goal in the quarter-final against France to make it 1-0, having previously scored with his head in the 4-0 opening win against Portugal to make it 2-0. He has scored five goals in 78 international matches.

