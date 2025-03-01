Matteo Di Giusto can work his magic and cheer again. KEYSTONE

Matteo Di Giusto is once again Winterthur's guarantee for goals, points and spectacle. The low after the death of his mother seems to have been overcome, at least on the pitch. He says: "I was just working."

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you In November 2023, Matteo Di Giusto lost his mother. On the same day, he was on the pitch against St. Gallen.

If he could make that decision again, however, he would withdraw more immediately after the death, think more about himself and allow himself to grieve - and not immediately chase after the ball again.

At FC Winterthur, the attacking player is the guarantor of goals, points and spectacle. He has gotten used to this idea. "But I never go into a game with the plan to do anything special or crazy."

It was at FC Winterthur's home game against YB two weeks ago, in the 84th minute, when Matteo Di Giusto shot FCW to victory from 25 meters - just two minutes after coming on as a substitute. The stadium went wild and rejoiced with the man who had provided so much entertainment on the Schützenwiese since 2022, but was only a substitute for the second time in a row. Di Giusto also ended Winterthur's run of ten games without a three-pointer. Hopes of staying in the league blossomed again.

The 24-year-old Di Giusto already enjoys a very good reputation throughout Switzerland: as Winterthur's life insurance, a guarantee for goals, points and spectacle. As a technician that many at FC Zurich, where he only played once in the Super League, still mourn. Di Giusto says: "Of course I've gotten used to the idea that I can make the difference in a game. But I never go into a game with the plan to do anything special or crazy." That comes naturally.

The death of his mother

But behind Di Giusto lie not only good days with goals and victories - but also dark moments. In November 2023, before an away match in St. Gallen, FCW announced the sad news that Di Giusto's mother had died unexpectedly. He himself was standing on the Kybunpark pitch on the same day. "It's like many people describe it in similar moments: You just function."

"Family, teammates, club, advisors - everyone supported me," says Di Giusto. "But when I look back on that time and ask myself: How did you manage that? Somehow you just work." And as sad as you are: "You have to make the best of it." If he could make a decision again, he would withdraw more immediately after the death, think more about himself and allow himself to grieve - and not immediately chase after the ball again. "But you only realize something like that later," says Di Giusto.

What everyone realizes happened: his performance suffered, he cramped up. Di Giusto was suddenly no longer Winterthur's bright spot. Sometimes he was taken off at the break, sometimes he only came on at the break. And that in the 2023/24 season of all seasons, Winterthur's most successful season in 50 years.

What will he do next season?

These are experiences that will shape him for life. "It's what they say it is. As bad as it is, you get stronger." Di Giusto's view of life has not changed from the ground up. "But you realize what's really important to you," he says. He no longer takes frustration home with him after a training session. "You're loved, even if you've played or trained badly." Nevertheless, he has also experienced the advantages of FCW during these months. "The club is very familiar, a unit, and that was also noticeable at that moment," he says.

Di Giusto is revered in Winterthur anyway. He still has a contract until 2026, so can the fans rely on him still playing at the Schützi next year? Di Giusto says honestly: "You can't rule anything out, and nothing is certain in football anyway. But yes: I still have a contract. And I still really like it here."

Winti recently lost 3:1 in Geneva due to late mistakes, and now the bottom team urgently needs points against St. Gallen. If Di Giusto can build on the home game against YB, this should certainly increase the chances of points.

This article was previously published in the Winterthur daily newspaper "Der Landbote".