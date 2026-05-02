FCL high-flyer Matteo di Giusto talks to blue Sport about his current position at FCL, his sporting future and his dream league abroad. He also explains why he has no problems motivating himself despite the lack of meaningful league games.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Matteo di Giusto impressed after his move from Winterthur to FC Luzern with twelve goals and ten assists in 34 games.

Despite the disappointing FCL season without a top six finish, di Giusto sees no motivation problems and points to his own will to win and the fans.

He leaves his future open, but mentions Serie A and the Bundesliga as attractive dream leagues for a possible move abroad. Show more

He is one of the transfers of the year in the Super League. Matteo di Giusto hit the ground running after his move from Winterthur to Lucerne. In 34 games, the 25-year-old scored twelve goals and set up a further ten.

"I feel extremely comfortable in Lucerne," he told blue Sport. "I think you can also see it in the performances I've been able to show. It's something that doesn't just happen, it's an interplay that makes me feel extremely comfortable as a person and as a player," he explains.

Despite di Giusto's strong performances, it was not a good season for the FCL. Because they narrowly missed out on the top 6, they will have to finish the rest of the season in the unloved Relegation Group. In sporting terms, there's nothing left for the Lucerne team to play for.

No motivation problems

Is it difficult for di Giusto to find motivation like this? No. "On the one hand, you're a top athlete and you always want to win. That feeling doesn't go away just because there's nothing at stake. On the other hand, fans come to the stadium weekend after weekend and spend money to see us. Then we owe it to them to leave everything on the pitch," explained the Swiss.

With di Giusto's strong statistics, the question of his sporting future also arises. Will he also play in Lucerne next season? "I haven't given it that much thought yet because I'm already someone who loses his head. So I've always focused on the here and now," he says diplomatically.

Serie A and Bundesliga as dream leagues

However, di Giusto makes no secret of the fact that he would also like to play abroad. "I think it's the goal of everyone here in Switzerland to play in a top league one day."

And would the midfielder have a dream league in mind? "I have Italian roots, so I've watched a lot of Italian football. It's certainly a league that would really appeal to me," he says. And adds: "At the same time, I've already had an adventure abroad with Freiburg's U19s. So the German Bundesliga is also a league I'm very interested in."