Matteo Di Giusto has hit the ground running at FC Lucerne. Ahead of the clash against St.Gallen, the 25-year-old talks to blue Sport about his career and reveals why he decided to transfer from Winti to FCL.
FCL attacker Matteo Di Giusto originally learned to play football at FC Wagen - a village club near Rapperswil-Jona. Both there and later in Aargau, his junior years were shaped by his father.
"My father was the coach," explains the 25-year-old in an interview with blue Sport. That wasn't always easy. "It did have its advantages, as I was never late for training and always knew in advance who was going to play. But on the other hand, I was always the one who got the most criticism. And then at home over dinner."
After FCZ, where he had a "great time", Di Giusto moved on to Freiburg, Vaduz and finally FC Winterthur, where he made a name for himself in the Super League and attracted a lot of attention with eight goals and two assists last season.
"Now, in the summer, it was time for me to take the next step. That's why I decided to join FC Luzern pretty quickly," reveals Di Giusto. And things have also been going like clockwork for the 25-year-old at FCL so far. Three goals (1 goal, 2 assists) after three games this season.
Can the attacking midfielder improve on his good figures against St.Gallen - who were also interested in him in the summer? No easy task, after all, the eastern Swiss are in a class of their own with three wins from three games so far.
