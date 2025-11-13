Lothar Matthäus has made a clear statement about Julian Nagelsmann. Picture: Tom Weller/dpa

Julian Nagelsmann recently spoke clearly about Leroy Sané. Lothar Matthäus doesn't like that. He gives the national coach some advice.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Germany's national team coach triggers discussions with his clear words towards Leroy Sané and the non-nomination of Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller.

Lothar Matthäus criticizes Nagelsmann on several points and says: "Julian is opening up too many construction sites, he's creating a lot of unnecessary issues." Show more

Record international Lothar Matthäus has criticized Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann for his handling of Leroy Sané. "I think it's unnecessary to make a public announcement to Leroy Sané and talk about a last chance, so to speak. The national team coach can do that in private, but not publicly. It will also lead to discussions within the team," Matthäus told Bild.

Nagelsmann recently said of the attacking player he has brought back into the national team: "Leroy knows what is needed and he also knows that there are no longer countless, many opportunities to prove himself at national team level, at least under my leadership."

Matthäus: "Julian is opening up too many construction sites"

Matthäus also criticized the circumstances surrounding the non-nomination of Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller and Nagelsmann's way of communicating.

"Julian is opening up too many construction sites, he's creating a lot of unnecessary issues. Maybe he thinks he's doing everything right with his way of communicating - I know that, it was often no different for me in the past, I didn't want to listen to others," said Matthäus and added: "But he should rethink some points, also listen to his advisors, who should influence him here. Nagelsmann must take the advice and question himself."

Germany play in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday in Luxembourg (8.45pm) and face Slovakia on Monday in Leipzig (8.45pm).

You might also be interested in this