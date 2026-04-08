Comeback in the DFB team? Matthäus: "Neuer belongs in the national team" - Hamann: "There must be no discussion"

Manuel Neuer proves on Tuesday evening in the Champions League quarter-final first leg that he is still one of the world's best goalkeepers at the age of 40. Will the World Cup become an issue again after all?

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern Munich win the Champions League quarter-final first leg at Real Madrid 2:1, with Manuel Neuer making several brilliant saves.

Will the 40-year-old now once again become an issue for the DFB squad? "This Neuer is world class and belongs in the national team," says Lothar Matthäus, for example.

Neuer himself does not want to comment on the debate about a possible comeback. For Didi Hamann, it is clear that the keeper would have to take the first step towards national coach Julian Nagelsmann. Show more

The only person to criticize the Bayern goalkeeper's performance on Tuesday evening was Manuel Neuer himself. When he spoke about the goal conceded in an on-field interview - Neuer made a miraculous save from Kylian Mbappé's shot, but the ball was behind the line - he joked: "Was the first shot already in? That's cheeky! Then it's a goalkeeping error."

Before that, the keeper's brilliant saves left Mbappé, Vinicius and co. in despair. Neuer was named "Man of the Match" and showered with praise afterwards. And once again, the question arises as to whether the Bayern goalkeeper should go to the World Cup after all.

After Euro 2024, the 124-time Germany international announced his retirement from the DFB squad. Marc-André ter Stegen was actually his successor, but due to his injuries, Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann is currently the number one in the Germany goal.

Matthäus, Kramer and Co. want to see Neuer at the World Cup

After Neuer's sensational performance in Madrid, a possible comeback is once again being discussed. Christoph Kramer, with whom Neuer won the World Cup title in 2014, would love to see the 40-year-old play at the World Cup. "If I had to draw the German team now ... The fact that this is the best goalkeeper in the world, even as before, well, we all saw the game today, that's just the way it is," says the Amazon Prime TV pundit.

Germany's record international Lothar Matthäus was even clearer on Sky Austria. "This Neuer is world class and belongs in the national team. I hope Nagelsmann sees the game." Neuer's team-mate Aleksandar Pavlović replied to the question of whether he would like to see the goalkeeper at the World Cup: "Definitely."

And even Manuel Gräfe, a top referee in the Bundesliga for many years, is hoping for a Neuer comeback at the DFB. "If Neuer is healthy, there is not a single reason not to take him to the World Cup," writes Gräfe on X. "Not only because of his merits, but because he is a difference-maker with his international experience and world class."

#UCL #RMAFCB

Wenn Neuer gesund ist, gibt es keinen einzigen Grund ihn nicht mit zur WM zu nehmen!

Nicht nur aufgrund seiner Verdienste als Backup/Hilfe,sondern weil er mit seiner internationalen Erfahrung&Weltklasse, die er heute wieder(!) mal zeigt,ein Unterschiedsspieler ist! pic.twitter.com/ErKYJTcB0e — Manuel Gräfe (@graefe_manuel) April 7, 2026

Neuer himself does not want to comment on the debate. "Everything has been said about that," said the five-time world goalkeeper after his gala performance about a possible return to the national team. "What's important now is the rest of the season with Bayern."

Tablecloth cut with Nagelsmann?

For Didi Hamann, it is clear that Neuer will have to take the first step himself if he still wants to go to the World Cup in the summer. "He has resigned and as long as he doesn't call the national coach, there can and should be no more discussion," said Hamann in the Champions League studio of blue Sport. "Maybe he'll reconsider - maybe it's already a bit late. But when you see how he held on today ... phew!"

It doesn't seem very likely that national coach Julian Nagelsmann will try to change Neuer's mind. The two are said not to have the best relationship. Lothar Matthäus recently said on Sky90: "This tablecloth is so cut up that the best tailor can't sew it back together."