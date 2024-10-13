Jürgen Klopp will move to the Red Bull Group. KEYSTONE

Jürgen Klopp will start as head of football at Red Bull next year. He does not have an exit clause for the job as national coach. From Lothar Matthäus' point of view, however, the door is not closed.

Lothar Matthäus does not see Jürgen Klopp's lack of an exit clause at Red Bull as an exclusion criterion for a possible future job as national team coach. Of course solutions could be found," said the record-breaking German international on RTL/ntv and "sport.de". "He has now signed a contract. If anything should change then: I think you can always talk to Red Bull."

Klopp will take up his position as head of football at Red Bull on January 1 of next year. Managing director Oliver Mintzlaff had denied that the 57-year-old had an exit clause for the job as German national team coach. He could "clearly deny this", he told the German Press Agency. "We are looking forward to a long-term collaboration."

Julian Nagelsmann's contract as national team coach expires after the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Klopp has always been seen as a possible candidate should a successor be needed. The media had reported that he had a five-year contract with Red Bull.

Matthäus on criticism of Klopp: is a "popular figure"

The move by the former FSV Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool FC coach had triggered numerous negative reactions from fans. "You can't please everyone. Jürgen has made a clear decision. He is a winner, a popular figure and an ambassador for football and for Germany in general," said Matthäus. "There are those who have to get rid of their comments on social media. But that doesn't bother Jürgen Klopp."

