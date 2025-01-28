Lothar Matthäus is very critical of Matthias Sammer's dual role as BVB advisor and TV pundit. Picture: dpa

Matthias Sammer is known for his ruthless analysis. His former national team colleague Lothar Matthäus thinks Sammer should concentrate on one job.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Matthias Sammer is an advisor to Borussia Dortmund, but is also a television pundit and has recently publicly criticized the club and the team.

The critical words could have consequences. Sammer will have to decide whether he will accompany Borussia football matches as a TV pundit in future or remain a BVB consultant.

Lothar Matthäus writes in his column: "Matthias should take care of his job at Borussia Dortmund, especially in these difficult times." Show more

Record international Lothar Matthäus is critical of Matthias Sammer's work as a television pundit and at the same time as an advisor to Borussia Dortmund. "Matthias Sammer has done a lot for BVB and German football, but his dual role as TV pundit and external advisor to the club is a no-go for me," the 63-year-old wrote in his Sky column. "Matthias should concentrate on his job at Borussia Dortmund, especially in these difficult times."

Sammers' appearances on Amazon Prime Video had recently caused a stir. The 57-year-old had harshly criticized the Dortmund team after BVB's 2:1 defeat at FC Bologna in the Champions League last week. After the game, the club parted ways with coach Nuri Sahin.

Report: Ultimatum for Sammer

Sammer's critical words could have consequences. According to a report in "Bild", Sammer must decide whether he will accompany Borussia football matches as a TV pundit in future or remain a BVB consultant. The former Dortmund player and coach is said to have been given an ultimatum in this regard by the middle of the week.

"If we take an analytical approach, this team is physically and mentally out of shape," Sammer had said, among other things. "When you see that today, you think the foundation is not there. Unfortunately, the team can't defend either. It can't attack either."

