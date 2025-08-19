Lothar Matthäus doesn't mince his words. Keystone

Germany's record international Lothar Matthäus is known for expressing his opinion clearly. Now he is once again taking Bayern to task.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lothar Matthäus disagrees with Bayern star Harry Kane, who is critical of the squad size.

The German record international also has little understanding for the fact that coach Kompany does not place more trust in the young talents.

The new Bundesliga season starts on Friday. However, Bayern have already bagged another title this season.

After the 2:1 victory in the Franz Beckenbauer Super Cup against Stuttgart, Harry Kane is sounding the alarm. In his opinion, the squad lacks width. In his "Sky" column, Matthäus counters the star striker.

Kane said that this year's Bayern squad is one of the smallest he has ever played in. Matthäus sees it differently: "Diaz and Tah are absolute reinforcements and we've also added a really good man in the center with Tom Bischof. In addition, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito will be back from injury by the time the titles are at stake."

There are also young talents such as Lennart Karl (17), Jonah Kusi-Asare (18) and Wisdom Mike (16). "These players should now be given a chance and I don't think the squad is too small - even without Christopher Nkunku, who has been traded," Matthäus continues.

And this is also where the criticism of coach Vincent Kompany comes from. He finds it "completely incomprehensible" that Karl and Bischof were only substituted in injury time. After all, several Bayern talents had shown in the test matches that they could play with the professionals. "Young players need self-confidence and Kompany takes that away from them with decisions like that."

Things really get going for Bayern on Friday evening. Kane and Co. host RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga opener.